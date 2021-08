OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A person was taken to a hospital after an Oakland police shooting on Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the area of the 8400 block of Enterprise Way.

Officers say the person was ‘wanted on a criminal warrant for manslaughter.’

OPD is currently investigating an OIS that took place in the 8400 blk of Enterprise Way. The individual was wanted on a criminal warrant for manslaughter. The individual was not seriously injured & is currently at a local hospital in stable condition. Two firearms recovered. pic.twitter.com/AvWPTuBCNJ — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 25, 2021

The person is in stable condition and was not seriously injured.

Police were able to recover two firearms.

No other details have been released at this time.