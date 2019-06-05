1 injured in Redwood City fire

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) - One person was injured in a fire in Redwood City.

It started around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Pine Street near Shasta Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

