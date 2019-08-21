Live Now
1 injured in San Francisco shooting

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police in San Francisco are looking for the gunman who shot a person in the Tenderloin district.

It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday near Market and 6th Streets.

Those streets have since re-opened following the investigation.

Police say the victim was not severely injured and is not cooperating with police.

