1 injured in San Francisco shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police in San Francisco are looking for the gunman who shot a person in the Tenderloin district.
It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday near Market and 6th Streets.
Those streets have since re-opened following the investigation.
Police say the victim was not severely injured and is not cooperating with police.
