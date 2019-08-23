1 injured in San Jose hit-and-run crash

SAN JOSE (KRON) – One person is injured after an overnight crash in San Jose and police are searching for the hit-and-run driver involved.

According to police, the crash happened near Moorpark Avenue and Saratoga Avenue just before 11 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, the driver of one of the cars involved was seen running away from the scene of the crash.

Another person involved suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

