1 injured in San Jose house fire

Bay Area

SAN JOSE (KRON) – One person was injured in a house fire in San Jose.

It happened Thursday night at a home on the 500 block of north 18th Street.

Fire officials say the house was vacant but they found one person with fire-related injuries at the scene.

The fire has since been put out.

