SAN JOSE (KRON) – One person was injured in a house fire in San Jose.
It happened Thursday night at a home on the 500 block of north 18th Street.
Fire officials say the house was vacant but they found one person with fire-related injuries at the scene.
The fire has since been put out.
Latest Stories:
- San Francisco to open tent ‘sobering’ center for meth users
- Boulders being used to prevent illegal RV parking in Fremont
- Thieves target Fremont car dealership
- 1 injured in San Jose house fire
- China probes virus alarm doctor death, cruise ships shunned