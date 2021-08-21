1 injured in Santa Clara shooting

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday night.

Around 10:52 p.m., police received multiple reports of gunshots at the intersection of Main Street and Sahara Way.

Authorities also learned one person was lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Santa Clara police officers arrived and rendered first aid to the victim until the Santa Clara Fire Department arrived.

The injured person was taken to the hospital.

The Santa Clara Police Department detective bureau and crime-scene investigators arrived on scene to lead the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Clara Police Department at (408) 615-4814.