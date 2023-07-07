(KRON) — One person is injured after a shooting Friday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on the 9200 block of A Street.

OPD officers arrived at the scene and saw a victim with at least one gunshot wound. First responders took the unidentified victim to the hospital.

As of 11 p.m., the victim is listed in stable condition. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police said anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426.

The 9200 block of A Street is approximately 1.5 miles east of the Oakland Coliseum. The A’s did not play at home Friday night.