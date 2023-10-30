(BCN) — A person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on the Silverado Trail in Napa. The California Highway Patrol received a call just before 9:30 a.m. about a crash near 5330 Silverado Trail.

A white Toyota Camry collided with a semi-truck. Officers initially said one person was trapped inside the heavily damaged car while another was out of the vehicle. Another victim was listed with moderate injuries.

Napa County Fire Department firefighters work a traffic collision near the 5300 block of Silverado Trail in Napa, Calif., on Oct. 30, 2023. One accident victim required extraction. (Napa County Fire Department via Bay City News)

The roadway was reopened by 12:19 p.m.

The Silverado Trail was the sight of a fatal accident last week in which a couple from Oregon was killed while cycling along the trail by a load of lumber that came off the back of a truck.

