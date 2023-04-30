(BCN) — One person was killed and another was seriously injured Friday when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car that fled the scene. Fremont police said at 8:19 p.m. Friday they received calls about a vehicle and a motorcycle colliding at the intersection of Blacow Rd and Hilo St.

Witnesses advised the involved vehicle left the scene after the collision. Officers and medical personnel found two people lying on the roadway.

One was pronounced deceased; the other was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Based on the description of witnesses, police found the suspect vehicle and the driver near the area of Grimmer Blvd. and Blacow Road and arrested the driver.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision. The vehicle was traveling southbound on Blacow Road when the collision occurred.

This is Fremont’s fourth fatal traffic collision in 2023. Anyone with information about the accident can contact Fremont police at (510) 790-6760.

Anonymous tips can be sent via text at ‘Tip FremontPD’ followed by your short message to 888- 777 or at https://www.fremontpolice.gov/i-want-to/submit-a-non-urgent-tip.

