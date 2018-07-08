Bay Area

1 killed, 1 wounded in Oakland shooting

By:

Posted: Jul 07, 2018 10:26 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 07, 2018 10:34 PM PDT

OAKLAND (KRON)- - Officers are investigating a fatal shooting in East Oakland Saturday night.

According to the Oakland Police Department, the shooting happened on 102nd Ave. and International Blvd.

One person was killed and another was injured.

This story is still developing. Please check back for updates. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App