1 killed, 1 wounded in Oakland shooting

OAKLAND (KRON)- - Officers are investigating a fatal shooting in East Oakland Saturday night.

According to the Oakland Police Department, the shooting happened on 102nd Ave. and International Blvd.

One person was killed and another was injured.

Officers investigating a shooting in the area of 102nd Ave & International Blvd. One killed, another injured; call with any info



Traffic routes impacted; use alternate routes pic.twitter.com/LakZIsx9Ku — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) July 8, 2018

This story is still developing. Please check back for updates.

