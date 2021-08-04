1 killed, 2 injured in Concord shooting

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Concord on Tuesday night, and two other people were injured.

Police finished clearing the scene in the 1500 block of Pine Street around 5 a.m. Wednesday and are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Bullets could be seen pierced through a car door after shots were fired around 10 p.m. near Clayton Road — just a few minutes drive from the police department.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Two others were found nearby suffering from gunshot wounds and were rushed to the hospital, according to police.

Neighbors say the shooting is not a rare occurrence. Police do not yet have a suspect in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call the Concord Police Department’s anonymous tip line: 925-603-5836