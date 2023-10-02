(KRON) — Three people were shot, one of them fatally, Monday morning in Hayward, the city’s police department said.

Police responded to the area of B Street and Alice Street just after 2 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Before officers arrived, one of the victims called police to say he was taking them all to a hospital.

A 43-year-old Redwood City man died from his injuries at the hospital. A 44-year-old Hayward man and a 32-year-old Alameda man were shot as well.

Both of the victims who survived the shooting have non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The Alameda resident was the victim who reported the shooting to police.

At B Street and Alice Street, police found evidence of a shooting.

Nobody has been arrested for the shooting as of Monday afternoon.