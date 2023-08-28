(KRON) — One person is dead and two others are injured following a crash Sunday morning on Interstate 280 in Redwood City, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 3 a.m., a black car was traveling southbound on I-280 approaching the State Route 92 overpass when the car, for unknown reasons, crashed into a concrete pillar. The car traveled over a metal guardrail and came to rest between the number one and number two lanes of southbound I-280, CHP said.

According to CHP, the driver was still inside the car when a separate car, traveling at around 75 miles per hour, crashed into them. The driver of the first car was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the second car was taken to a local hospital for a complaint of pain, police said.

The driver of the second car was determined not be under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision. It is unknown whether the driver of the first car was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, CHP said.

The investigation into this incident is currently ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is urged to contact Officer E. Jimenez with Redwood City CHP at 650-779-2700.