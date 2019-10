OAKLEY (KRON) – One person was killed in a crash in Oakley, while two others were also injured.

CHP says the driver who was killed was possibly going around 11 mph when the crash happened.

The two people injured in the crash were treated and have since been released from the hospital.

It happened on Delta Road east of Brentwood Boulevard.

CHP has not disclosed if alcohol or drugs were involved.

