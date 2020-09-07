1 killed, 2 injured in San Francisco shooting near sideshow

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person died and two are injured from a midnight shooting in San Francisco on Labor Day.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers responded to a sideshow and found the three victims closeby, in the area of Mission St and Persia Ave around 12:16 a.m. No one is in custody for the homicide as of 6:45 a.m., police told KRON4.

“At this time we are unable to confirm the tie between the sideshow and the shooting as this is part of the ongoing and active homicide investigation,” Officer Robert Rueca said in an email.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text tips to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

This is a developing story.

Latest Stories: