SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — It was a violent night in San Jose after three people were injured in two separate shootings.

The first shooting became a homicide when a victim died from the 9 p.m. shooting on 900 block of East Santa Clara Street. A second person was shot and survived.

An hour later the same Wednesday, a San Jose police said a man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said they have not made any arrests.