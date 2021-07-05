1 killed, 3 injured in Santa Rosa 4th of July shooting

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed and three others have life-threatening injuries from a midnight shooting in Santa Rosa.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Beachwood Drive, where the Santa Rosa Police Department said “dozens” of people were involved in a big illegal firework show.

A person driving a silver Honda Accord drove into the neighborhood, and someone inside the car started shooting, striking three people. When the car tried fleeing, someone in the crowd fired shots back, striking another person, police said.

The car crashed and the suspects ran out and got away. Police do not have any information on the suspects as of Monday morning.

The victim who died is identified as a 35-year-old man. His identity will be shared by police once his next of kin is notified.

A 29-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl are hospitalized and in critical condition, police said. A 16-year-old boy is being treated and expected to survive. All victims are Santa Rosa residents.

Police said the investigation is still in the early stages. Anyone who has information that would assist with the investigation to contact SRPD through the online Tip Line: www.SRCity.org/CrimeTips.