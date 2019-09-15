1 killed, 5 injured in San Joaquin Delta boat crash

SAN JOAQUIN (KRON) – An active investigation continues after one person was killed in a boating accident on Saturday in the San Joaquin Delta, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was originally reported as a hit-and-run near Ski Beach, however, sheriffs say the boat that fled the scene stayed in contact with deputies as they sought medical help for passengers on board.

Authorities have identified the victim killed in the accident as 24-year-old Kelly Blake.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office

Five other passengers were treated at a local hospital.

The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.

No other details have been released at this time.