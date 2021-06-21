1 dead, 6 hurt in shooting at Oakland’s Lake Merritt

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A Juneteenth celebration with about 10,000 visitors at Lake Merritt ended in a deadly shooting on Saturday evening.

A 22-year-old man from San Francisco was killed, while six people are recovering from their wounds. Gunshots started around 6 p.m. on Lakeshore Avenue, where thousands of people were present, police said.

Two suspects are in custody – police said they arrested them quickly after they saw the two men running from the area with guns. However, it’s unclear if they are actually connected to the shooting.

The victims found at the scene are male, ages 16-27, plus a 21-year-old woman. Police said hours later, another woman walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses said some people ran into the water when shots rang out.

Investigators still are trying to uncover the motive.

“Tonight a joyous occasion at our Lake Merritt was marred by a senseless act of gun violence,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf in a statement.

Police are now looking for any cell phone video from people at the scene to better understand what happened and why.

Crime stoppers and the police department are also offering a $40,000 reward for information leading to more arrests in this case.

Oakland police will hold a press conference on Monday morning with new updates. Watch live on KRONon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.