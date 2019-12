SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police responded to a shooting in the Tenderloin District late Christmas Eve.

Multiple shots were fired on O’Farrell Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday night down the street from the Union Square Hilton.

When officers arrived they found one person had been shot.

Authorities say the person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another man and woman were also injured but are expected to fully recover.

Investigators have not determined a motive or if anyone is in custody.