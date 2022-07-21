ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were shot during a drive-by style shooting in Antioch Thursday morning. The double shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the driveway of a home on the 300 block of Lawton Street, police said.

“Numerous officers responded to the scene. When officers arrived, they located two male victims in the driveway of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds. One male victim fell onto the driveway, and the second was a short distance away,” Lt. John Fortner wrote.

The killer remained at-large as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

Police said one of the victims, a 34-year-old man, died at the shooting scene. The second victim, a 45-year-old man, is recovering in a hospital.

Currently, detectives are interviewing witnesses and working to identify suspects, persons-of interest, and the vehicle used in the drive-by shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch police Det. Whitaker at 925-779-6890. You can also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word “ANTIOCH.”