(KRON) — One person was fatally shot Tuesday night at a home in Bay Point, the Contra Costa County Coroner confirmed. The shooting occurred at a home on Island View Court in the Shores Acres neighborhood, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

One person was confirmed dead. Another man who was shot drove himself to Fire Station 86 in Bay Point where he reported the shooting and was treated for gunshot wounds by paramedics.

No details on the ages of the victim were provided. Officials released no details on the identity of the person who was shot and killed.

A neighbor reported hearing between 30 and 40 shots.

Deputies with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.