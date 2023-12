(BCN) — A person was killed in a vehicle collision on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A blue Lexus sedan and a white pickup truck were involved in the collision, the CHP said.

The crash occurred near the Georgia Street off-ramp and was reported approximately 12:55 a.m., according to the CHP.

There were no further details about the case immediately available.

