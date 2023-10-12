(BCN) — One person was killed in a crash involving several vehicles on Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward early Thursday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said at least six vehicles were involved in the traffic collision that occurred in the highway’s lanes near the West A Street offramp around 1 a.m.

Shortly before 2 a.m., the lanes in the affected portion of I-880 were blocked and a special traffic alert was issued. At about 3:25 a.m., all lanes were cleared and reopened, the CHP said.

There were no further details about the casualties immediately available.

