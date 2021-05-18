1 killed in Oakland party bus shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A birthday celebration ended in deadly gunfire in Oakland.

At least one person died in the party bus shooting just after midnight on Tuesday. Multiple other people were shot and rushed to the hospital.

The driver of the party bus pulled into the Oakland Police Department’s Eastmont Station parking lot after someone started shooting at the bus on I-580 near the MacArthur exit.

Party bus shooting

People on the scene said the birthday girl was one of the people who was shot.

Early Tuesday morning, police are investigating as the bus full of bullet holes and shattered glass sits in the parking lot.

The Alameda County coroner left the scene around 5 a.m.

This story will be updated.