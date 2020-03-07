1 killed in Oakley structure fire, authorities investigate

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are investigating a house fire that killed one person in Oakley on Friday.

Crews responded to the 500 block of Norcross Lane.

Firefighters found two people outside the home who managed to escape but one person was still trapped inside.

Officials say they were unable to get the woman out of the house and she died at the scene.

The two survivors were treated for smoke inhalation.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire at this time.

No other details have been released.

