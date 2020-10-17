1 killed in San Jose stabbing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) – Police in San Jose are investigating a stabbing incident that left
one person dead Saturday morning.

Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded shortly before 4 a.m. to a report of a stabbing in the area of Coyote Road and Delridge Drive.

Police said a man was transported to the hospital and ultimately
died from his injury.

Police said there is a large crime scene, and several surrounding
residential streets will be closed for several hours while investigators
process the scene.

