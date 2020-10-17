1 killed in San Jose stabbing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) – Police in San Jose are investigating a stabbing incident that left

one person dead Saturday morning.

Homicide #36. Shortly before 4am Officers responded to a stabbing incident in the area of Coyote Rd and Delridge Dr in the southern part of the city. An adult male victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury. pic.twitter.com/eWQ2sSCLez — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) October 17, 2020

Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded shortly before 4 a.m. to a report of a stabbing in the area of Coyote Road and Delridge Drive.

Police said a man was transported to the hospital and ultimately

died from his injury.

Police said there is a large crime scene, and several surrounding

residential streets will be closed for several hours while investigators

process the scene.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.