SAN JOSE (BCN) – Police in San Jose Friday night responded to a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Units are at the scene of a fatal vehicle vs pedestrian collision in the 2900 block of Senter Rd.



The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Traffic fatality number 18 for 2021.



TOC 10:48 PM pic.twitter.com/wq6XDOPKD0 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) May 22, 2021

The collision occurred in the 2900 block of Senter Road. The incident occurred at 10:48 p.m.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene following the collision and cooperated with investigators.

The San Jose Police Department is reporting the collision marked the 18th traffic fatality for the city in 2021