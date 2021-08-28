1 Livermore High School student dead, 5 injured following major car accident

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — One Livermore High School student has died and five others were injured following a major car accident that occurred overnight, authorities and school officials said.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday night, first responders arrived to the scene on Del Valle Road at Mines Road in unincorporated Livermore.

Officials located a pickup truck over a 200 yard embankment.

Two victims were air lifted to local hospitals and four were taken via ambulance.

One rider was trapped in the car and had to be forcefully taken out.

All victims were students at Livermore High School.

An email to the Livermore Valley joint Unified School District community was sent out from Superintendent Kelly Bowers. The statement read:

Dear LVJUSD Community: It is with heavy hearts that we have been informed of last evening’s devastating vehicle accident involving six of our Livermore High School students, one who has since passed away. No words can express our collective sadness and grief at this tragic news. Our hearts go out to this young man’s loved ones and our entire school community. We are all understandably grieving this tragic loss of young life. In this difficult aftermath, we are sending hope and strength for a full recovery to our other injured students involved and their families. As always, during periods of crisis and trauma, our school district and entire Livermore community will pull together, comfort and support each other. Our District is mobilizing crisis support teams for both staff and students who are undoubtedly deeply affected by this tragedy. This is a somber reminder of just how precious life is and we take this time to ask for your continued assistance and commitment to keeping our young people safe and sound, in our schools as well as throughout our city. Kelly Bowers, Ed.D, Superintendent of Schools

Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District

A vigil is being held for the students involved at 7 p.m. Saturday. KRON4’s Amanda Hari will have a live report from the vigil during KRON4 News at 8 p.m.