SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Several suspects were spotted by San Francisco police officers early Wednesday morning attempting to break in to an ATM on a sidewalk at the 1400 block of San Bruno Avenue, south of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Police have not determined where the stolen ATM came from.

Police responded to the report of a burglary in progress at 4:18 a.m. When officers approached the group attempting to gain access inside the ATM, several suspects ran to a nearby vehicle and fled the scene, SFPD said. One of the suspects, a man, fled on foot, and a chase ensued.

The foot chase ended with officers detaining the man and placing him under arrest. Charges are pending the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415)-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.