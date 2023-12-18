(BCN) — Police in San Jose are investigating after one man died and another was injured in a shooting early Sunday in South San Jose. Officers responded about 4:20 a.m. to the area of Snow and Giusti drives, near Great Oaks Park, to reports of gunshots and found evidence of the shooting.

A short time later, however, two men showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, one of the men died, San Jose police said Monday in a news release. The man’s name was not released. The second victim had a non-life-threatening injury and was stabilized.

The death is the city’s 33rd homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Martinez #3934, or Detective Montoya #3644 of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov or at (408) 277-5283.

