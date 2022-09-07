SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was shot after a late-night shooting Tuesday night in San Francisco, Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani announced on Twitter. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. near Turk Street and Buchanan Street where 10 cars were hit by gunfire.

Police said a man was found shot on Larch Way. The adult male victim was not identified.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no suspect(s) were identified by SFPD. No arrests were made.

No other details were immediately available. The location of the incident, Turk and Buchanan, is in San Francisco’s Fillmore District.

Approximately one mile east, two people were injured in an explosion early Wednesday morning, KRON4 reported. The explosion happened around 3:15 a.m. near Larkin Street and Golden Gate Avenue.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Check back as KRON4 learns more about this shooting.