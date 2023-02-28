OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Phil Norawong went out to dinner with two friends in Oakland’s Chinatown. He never made it home. Norawong, 44, was leaving the restaurant on Webster Street when he was shot, according to the victim’s friend.

Norawong died at a hospital hours after he was shot Sunday. Two “persons of interest” were detained by police and taken into custody, Oakland Police Department Deputy Chief Drennon Lindsey said.

Norawong was one of five victims who lost their lives in Oakland homicides since Friday night.

Detectives had not even finished processing one homicide scene on International Boulevard before they heard gunshots ring out from another deadly shooting. “Officers heard shots being fired in the distance two blocks away,” Lindsey said, and they found a San Francisco woman dying on the street.

Investigators said none of the five killings were connected, nor gang-related.

“We do not believe these shootings or homicides are connected. We don’t have any linkages,” Lindsey said. The shootings appeared to stem from “conflicts and disputes (that) got out of hand and people lost their lives,” Lindsey said.

FIRST HOMICIDE: International Blvd. & 72nd Ave.

The first homicide happened on Friday just after 7:45 p.m. on the 7200 block of International Boulevard. Officers responded to the area following a ShotSpotter activation. Officers found a man suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. Investigators determined that two gunmen shot the victim multiple times before darting into a getaway vehicle. The victim was a resident of Montclair, Calif., police said.

SECOND HOMICIDE: International Blvd. & 70th Ave.

A San Francisco woman was shot to death. No arrests were made in the first nor second killings.

THIRD HOMICIDE: 67th Ave. & Avenal Ave.

An Oakland man was shot in a home on 67th Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Officers found the victim dead inside. One suspect was detained.

SHOOTING: 8400 block of International Boulevard

A ShotSpotter activation alerted police to yet another shooting just after midnight Saturday on International Boulevard. The victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

FOURTH HOMICIDE: Webster Street

Phil Norawong, 44, of Oakland, was shot to death while he was leaving a Chinatown restaurant with friends at 1:15 a.m. Sunday. Two people were detained.

FIFTH HOMICIDE: Interstate-580

A woman was slain on the Edwards Avenue offramp of eastbound Interstate 580 at 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

“Officers assigned to the Oakland Area CHP office responded to a call of an assault occurring on the Edwards Avenue offramp. Upon their arrival, emergency personnel located a single victim who was pronounced deceased,” the California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division wrote. No arrests were made.

SHOOTING: Bancroft Avenue

At 3 a.m. Sunday, a Vallejo man was shot “several times” in Oakland. He was transported to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.