1 pedestrian killed following 4-car collision on I-280 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A fatal accident reported on I-280 in San Francisco has left one pedestrian dead.

Four cars were reportedly involved in the Saturday night collision.

The accident occurred on I-280 in San Francisco, near the Cesar Chavez exit.

It is unclear how or why the victim was walking on the highway.

No additional information have been made available at this time.

Check back for updates as details are developing.

