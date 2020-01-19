SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A fatal accident reported on I-280 in San Francisco has left one pedestrian dead.
Four cars were reportedly involved in the Saturday night collision.
Click here for current traffic conditions
The accident occurred on I-280 in San Francisco, near the Cesar Chavez exit.
It is unclear how or why the victim was walking on the highway.
No additional information have been made available at this time.
Check back for updates as details are developing.
- 1 pedestrian killed following 4-car collision on I-280 in San Francisco
- George Kittle: From fifth-round pick to Pro Bowler
- ICE ups ante in standoff with NYC: ‘This is not a request’
- Major traffic delays expected throughout Bay Area for Packers-49ers game
- Body of woman found in river 6 years after disappearance