(BCN) – One person was airlifted to a hospital after a major injury crash Monday afternoon that shut down state Highway 1 near Half Moon Bay for more than two hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision between a cement truck and an SUV was reported about 1:10 p.m. on the highway near Capistrano Road in El Granada, a community in unincorporated San Mateo County, the CHP said.

Officers said the occupant of a Ford Flex was transported to Stanford hospital via helicopter with major injuries.

The highway reopened about 3:30 p.m., the CHP said.

More information on what caused the crash was not immediately available.

