(KRON) — The Concord Police Department positioned a DUI checkpoint at Willow Pass Road and Mt. Diablo Street from 7:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. on September 16.

One person out of the 489 vehicles contacted was arrested for DUI.

According to the Concord PD, checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests. Concord police say the checkpoint’s purpose is to “promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired, not to make arrests.”

Lt. Gregory Rodriguez emphasizes the reasoning for the DUI checkpoint and keeping the traveling public safe.

“The safety of our community is and always will be our mission,” Lt. Rodriguez said prior to conducting the checkpoint. “We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk.”

Concord Police Department advises that impaired driving is not only from alcohol. Prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs can cause impaired driving. Following drug directions and reading warning labels is imperative.