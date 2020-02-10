1 person dead, another hospitalized after Oakland house fire

OAKLAND (KRON) – One person is dead following a fire at an Oakland home Monday morning.

According to officials, firefighters responded to the house fire at 44 Malta Court near Bernhardt Drive around 4:13 a.m.

The home was fully engulfed in flames and started to spread to a nearby home, but firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading and contain the original fire.

One person was killed and another was transported to the hospital for treatment of fire-related injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

