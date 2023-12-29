(KRON) – An Oakland resident has died after being struck by a vehicle, the Oakland Police Department announced Friday.

Officers responded to the 7600 block of International Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 28. Officers were investigating the report of a vehicle that collided with a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a Mitsubishi Outlander Red SUV was traveling westbound through the 7600 block of International Boulevard. A 47-year-old Oakland resident stepped into the westbound lanes of traffic when the SUV struck him.

The driver of the Mitsubishi SUV remained at the scene.

Despite the aid provided by the Oakland Fire Department and Falck Ambulance, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time, pending further investigation.

According to police, it is currently unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.