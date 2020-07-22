1 person dies in connection to recent skateboarding event near Dolores Park

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – At least one person has died in a recent skateboarding event near San Francisco’s Dolores Park.

Director of SFMTA Jeffrey Tumlin confirmed there was at least one death and a ‘cluster of severe injuries’ in this years Dolores Hill Bomb.

Hundreds of skateboarders take part in the annual event near Dolores and 21st Street.

There is no information on the person’s identity at this time.

Since the event, changes have been made to the area to make it safer.

Tumlin posted to Twitter a picture of raised speed dots being added to the street to slow skaters down.

SF has a world renowned skate scene I love. So I hate doing this to Dolores. But two pointless deaths. Consulting now with leaders about building stronger skate culture and co-designing Slow Streets pic.twitter.com/XElGjEmrUo — Jeffrey Tumlin (@jeffreytumlin) July 19, 2020

In another tweet, Tumlin said, ” I consulted with six skateboarders and skate leaders before making this call. Yes, skilled skaters can ollie over the dots. But skilled skaters accept their own risk while protecting others from risk. They control their board and respect the right of way of people in front.”

Latest Stories: