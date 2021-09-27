1 person dies in vehicle collision on I-80

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three vehicles were involved in a major collision Monday morning around 5 a.m. on Interstate 80 that resulted in one fatality, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP said the driver and two passengers of a RAV4 were taken to a regional trauma center. The third passenger — a man who was about 50 years old — suffered cardiac arrested and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

CHP’s preliminary investigation found the RAV4 overturned and came to rest on its side. Then, the Civic crashed into the RAV4. The incoming Corolla then struck the RAV4 as well.

Authorities say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be involved in the collision. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.