1 person dies in vehicle-pedestrian collision in Martinez

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person died in a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision in Martinez Sunday night, authorities said.

Just before 8 p.m., Contra Costa CHP officers were advised of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision on southbound I-680, north of Marina Vista.

For unknown reasons at this time, a pedestrian was within the roadway of southbound I-680 while a white Toyota sedan approached.

The driver of the Toyota struck the pedestrian, officials said, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified.

The driver and other people in the Toyota were not injured, remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Authorities are investigating the collision.

Anyone with information on the events leading up to the collision are asked to contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.