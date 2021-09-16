1 person escapes from massive East Bay house fire

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) — One person managed to escape uninjured from a massive house fire in Lafayette.

The fire erupted around 1 a.m. on Thursday, near the intersection of Golden Gate Way and Second Street.

The big hurdle for the firefighters were all the items in the house that helped the flames escalate and caused falling debris that prevented them from getting inside.

Crews said they had to retreat and focus on the exterior. But they managed to put the fire out rather quickly, firefighters said. No one was hurt in the fire.

Crews were still on scene as of 6 a.m. to put out hot spots.

No further information has been released.