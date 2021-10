VALLEJO (BCN) – Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting that killed one person Monday night.

Police and fire responded to a 7:27 p.m. report of a shooting in the area of Cadloni Lane and found one victim with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was declared dead at the scene, according to an 8:35 p.m. Tweet from Vallejo Police Department.

No additional information was provided.

