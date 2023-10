SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – One person was fatally struck by a Muni bus on Van Ness Avenue near San Francisco’s Tenderloin District around 1:00 a.m. on Thursday.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Both directions of Van Ness Avenue were reopened around 5:20 a.m. along O’Farrell Street after being closed off for up to four hours Thursday morning.

This is a developing story.