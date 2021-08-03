1 person hospitalized after apartment fire in Berkeley

BERKELEY (BCN) – An apartment fire Tuesday morning in Berkeley left one person hospitalized and significant damage to the structure, fire officials said.

The Berkeley Fire Department responded at 6:04 a.m. to the 3000 block of Sacramento Street near Ashby Avenue and arrived to see a ground-level apartment ablaze with black smoke. Crews found someone in an adjacent room and the person was transported to a hospital.

The fire was put out quickly and its cause is under investigation, fire officials said. The blaze caused significant damage to the unit where it started as well as damage to an upstairs unit.

