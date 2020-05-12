Live Now
1 person hospitalized after shooting in San Francisco's Ingleside District

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:17 p.m. officials responded to the area of Jules and Ocean Avenues after receiving reports of a shooting.

Authorities arrived to find a person with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

Authorities remains on the scene. No other details have been released at this time.

