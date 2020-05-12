SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3:17 p.m. officials responded to the area of Jules and Ocean Avenues after receiving reports of a shooting.
Authorities arrived to find a person with life-threatening injuries.
The victim was transported to the hospital.
Authorities remains on the scene. No other details have been released at this time.
Check back for more information.
Latest Stories:
- 1 person hospitalized after shooting in San Francisco’s Ingleside District
- As businesses seek liability protections, unions say workers should come first
- Krispy Kreme is giving free dozen doughnuts to 2020 graduates
- Organization helping frontline workers get much needed PPE amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Mountain lions spotted on Sweeney Ridge in San Mateo County