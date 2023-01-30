OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A Capitol Corridor train struck a vehicle that was stopped on the tracks in Oakland Monday morning, sending one person to the hospital, according to transit officials.

At about 6:30 a.m., Train 521 hit the vehicle at the High Street crossing, according to Priscilla Kalugdan, spokesperson for the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority.

The person in the vehicle was taken to the hospital but there were no injuries to train passengers or crew, Kalugdan said.

The collision resulted in “extended residual delays” to the Capitol Corridor system, she said.

