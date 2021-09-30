1 person in custody following incident at John Muir Hospital in Brentwood

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — At least one person is in custody following an incident at John Muir Health Urgent Care Center in Brentwood Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Police activity was reported at the hospital after one or two suspects ran into the John Muir building, officials said.

The hospital was evacuated and at least one person was later taken into custody.

It’s unclear which area specifically was evacuated.

Authorities aren’t certain if one or two suspects were involved.

The hospital was all clear and people are going back inside.

