1 person in custody following incident at John Muir Hospital in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — At least one person is in custody following an incident at John Muir Health Urgent Care Center in Brentwood Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Police activity was reported at the hospital after one or two suspects ran into the John Muir building, officials said.

The hospital was evacuated and at least one person was later taken into custody.

It’s unclear which area specifically was evacuated.

Authorities aren’t certain if one or two suspects were involved.

The hospital was all clear and people are going back inside.

No other details were immediately available but KRON4 is working to confirm more information.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.

