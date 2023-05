(KRON) — One person was injured after a small plane crash in Napa Thursday evening, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit announced on social media. The crash happened near North Avenue and First Avenue.

The person suffered only “minor” injuries, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire posted photos of the scene below. Crews from Napa County Fire Department and Napa Sheriff’s Office were also at the scene in response.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. No other information was immediately available.