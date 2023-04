(KRON) — One person is injured after a shooting on I-880 Saturday night near Fremont, according to California Highway Patrol. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital; their condition is unknown at this time.

All the southbound lanes near the Mission Boulevard exit were closed earlier but have reopened as of 8:30 p.m., CHP said.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated at KRON4 learns more.

Bay City News contributed to this report.